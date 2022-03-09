Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,532 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.04% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CATC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of CATC opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $560.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $78.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

