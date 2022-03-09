Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Shares of ASR opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.25. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $164.11 and a twelve month high of $228.19.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

