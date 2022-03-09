Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 255,995 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,671,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.98% of Antares Pharma worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Antares Pharma by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Antares Pharma by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 51.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

