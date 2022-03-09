Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 27,974 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 480.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.64, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

