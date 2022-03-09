Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 35,257 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of nLIGHT worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in nLIGHT by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.