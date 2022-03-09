Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,453 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.88% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

NYSE GHL opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $298.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.84. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.54% and a net margin of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

