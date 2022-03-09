Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. 781,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.96. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.