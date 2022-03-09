Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,879 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 856,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,294. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.