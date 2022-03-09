Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.45) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.92% from the stock’s current price.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 336 ($4.40).

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.02.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

