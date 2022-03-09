Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 349 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.02) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 336 ($4.40).

LON DLG opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.35) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 324 ($4.25). The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 291.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

