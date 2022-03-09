Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Trading 13.2% Higher

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) traded up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.96 and last traded at $106.96. 22,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,050,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.52.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,780,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,819,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,279,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $2,514,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

