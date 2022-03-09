Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Up 5.3%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating) was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 78,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 29,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71.

Get Direxion Hydrogen ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.