Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 121,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 738,945 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diversey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after buying an additional 305,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Diversey by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after buying an additional 2,074,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,656,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,980,000 after buying an additional 203,292 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Diversey by 79.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,853,542 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

