Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 121,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 738,945 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.85.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10.
About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.
