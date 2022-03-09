DMScript Hits Market Cap of $107,138.27 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. DMScript has a market cap of $107,138.27 and approximately $27.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.99 or 0.06467637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.67 or 0.99871056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041272 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

