DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,312 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of ATO opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $116.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

