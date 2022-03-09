DNB Asset Management AS Acquires Shares of 10,055 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4,027.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,163 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 61.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 46.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bill.com by 103,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bill.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,222,000 after acquiring an additional 187,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $184.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.72 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.34.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $2,681,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,483,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,243 shares of company stock worth $19,742,651. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

