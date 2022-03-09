DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUI stock opened at $177.42 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.34 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.