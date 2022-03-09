DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,270,000 after acquiring an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,124,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,465 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.33 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -127.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,475 shares of company stock worth $1,468,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

