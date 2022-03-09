DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $383,651.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,347 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.83. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.