DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,647 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Western Union by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,600,000 after buying an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Western Union by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,908,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $200,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Union by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,524,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,082,000 after purchasing an additional 330,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Western Union by 139.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

About Western Union (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.