DNB Asset Management AS Buys 2,557 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 639.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

