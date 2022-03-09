DNB Asset Management AS Buys 4,140 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

