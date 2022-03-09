DNB Asset Management AS Buys New Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after acquiring an additional 621,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Entegris by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 604,249 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,411,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,116,000 after buying an additional 325,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,514,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

