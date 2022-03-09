DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.46 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 20.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 14.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth $310,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,915 shares of company stock worth $1,037,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

