DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.