DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.96 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 302.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

PCG opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -120.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E (Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.