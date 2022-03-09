DNB Asset Management AS Has $2 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,779 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

