DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.06% of Nikola worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

NKLA opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.78. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

