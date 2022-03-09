DNB Asset Management AS Invests $2.16 Million in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,474 shares of company stock worth $67,173,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

NYSE:DASH opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.32 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

