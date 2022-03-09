DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 14,401 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 258.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,019 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,268,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,545,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 354,122 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

NYSE CCL opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

