DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,215 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $76.40 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

