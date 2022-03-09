DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 66,130 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Prospect Capital worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Prospect Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 185,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.
PSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.
Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.
About Prospect Capital (Get Rating)
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
