DNB Asset Management AS Purchases New Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYND. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

