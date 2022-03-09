DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,028,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,910,000 after buying an additional 77,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

