DNB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,369 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.14% of Desktop Metal worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 23.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 76.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 53.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 183,155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,596 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DM opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

