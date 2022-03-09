DNB Asset Management AS Sells 121,356 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,356 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 6,587,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,708,000 after purchasing an additional 558,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 77.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 464,424 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,002,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 222,232 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 128.0% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 811,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 455,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

