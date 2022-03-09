DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,520 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 509,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 128,093 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.