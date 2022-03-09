DNB Asset Management AS Sells 29,286 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,286 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in VICI Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

