DNB Asset Management AS Takes $2.26 Million Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,703,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group Inc has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 32.60.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.35 by -0.29. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

