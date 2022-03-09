DNB Asset Management AS Takes $2.49 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.16% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5,072.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRYS opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.23). On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.80.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

