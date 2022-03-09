DNB Asset Management AS Takes $2.59 Million Position in Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,931 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rivian from $165.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 115.20.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 42.21 on Wednesday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 39.86 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 69.34.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. Analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.