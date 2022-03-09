DNB Asset Management AS Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

