DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

DNP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 766,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,191 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

