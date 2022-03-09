DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

DNP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,718. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 428,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.