Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 15.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -85.55 and a beta of 2.36. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

