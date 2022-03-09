Doki Doki Finance Price Tops $17.77 (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $17.77 or 0.00042411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $888,531.11 and approximately $60,294.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00101943 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

