Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.63 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.80 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$8.000 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.80.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $151.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

