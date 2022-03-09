Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $151.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average is $120.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 719.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after buying an additional 1,783,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.