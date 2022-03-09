Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lifted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.44. 50,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,936. The firm has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

