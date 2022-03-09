Don-key Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $185,764.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.83 or 0.00254877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001247 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001662 BTC.

About Don-key

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,669,781 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.